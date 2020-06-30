IBPS RRB 2020: Apply on ibps.in for bank jobs; know important details

2020: Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the advertisement for recruitment of Group A officers scale 1, 2 and 3 and group B office assistant (multipurpose) under CRP RRB IX . The online application begins from tomorrow and will end on July 21. The exam is expected to be conducted in the month of September or October.

Here's all you need to know

2020 post details

IBPS RRB 2020 will recruit Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I, II and III post.

IBPS RRB 2020: How to Apply

Visit the official website - ibps.in

Step 1: Scan the required documents for upload

Step 2: Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in and click on the home page to open the link CRP for RRBs and then click on the appropriate option or post.

Step 3: Register yourself if you are first-time user.

Step 4: Note down the Provisional registration number and 16 password for future reference.

Step 5: Upload documents (photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration)

Step 6: Click on 'FINAL SUBMIT' at the end of the On-Line Application format.

Step 7: Make payment and click on 'SUBMIT'

IBPS RRB 2020 Call letter

Call letters for prelims test will be released on August 12.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II & III and Office Assistant eligibility criteria

— Indian citizens who have completed their graduation can apply for the various posts.



IBPS RRB 2020 Eligibility criteria

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent (a) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s (b) Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer.

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry,Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy; Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s* Desirable: working knowledge of Computer.

Officer Scale-II--- General Banking Officer (Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) ---Information Technology Officer: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Desirable: Certificate in ASP, PHP, C++, Java, VB, VC, OCP etc. One year (in the relevant field)

Chartered Accountant: Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Experience- One Year as a Chartered Accountant.

Law Officer: Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Experience-- Two years as an advocate or should have worked as Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a period of not less than two years.

Treasury Manager -- One Year (in the relevant field) Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution Marketing Officer MBA in Marketing from a recognized university with experience of one Year (in the relevant field).

Agricultural Officer : Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate with experience of two Years (in the relevant field)

Officer Scale-III -(Senior Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry,Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy with a minimum 5 years’ experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institutions.

IBPS RRB 2020 age limit for the various posts

Office Assistant: 18 to 28 years

Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager Posiion): 18 - 30 years

Officer Scale II ( Manager): 21 - 32 year

Officer Scale III (Senior Manager): 21 - 40 years

IBPS RRB Exam 2020: Important dates

Apply online from July 1 to July 21

Call letter for IBPS RRB Prelims: August 12

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020: September/October

IBPS RRB details

Candidates for the post of office assistant will have to clear preliminary and mains exam for final selection while for the officers scale 1, the candidates will have to clear preliminary and main exam followed by an interview that will be conducted by NABARD and IBPS.

For the post of scale 2 and 3 generalist and specialists cadre, candidates will have to clear single online exam and interview.