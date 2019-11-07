IBPS RRB admit card 2019 released at ibps.in for Scale 1, 2, 3 interview

-
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Officer scale I, II and III interview admit card. Candidates appearing in the interview can download their call letter online at ibps.in on or before November 29 (for scale-1 officers) and November 30, 2019 (for both scale-2 and 3 officers).
Steps to download IBPS RRB admit card 2019
1.Visit the official website - ibps.in
2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘ Click here to download call letter for CRP RRBs scale-I, Scale-II and Scale-III officers’
3.On the webpage, click on the links available to download the admit card for Scale 1, 2 and 3 officers separately
4.A new page will appear on the display screen
5.Log in
6.The admit card will appear on the display screen. Download it and also take a print out for future reference.
About IBPS
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is responsible for the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.