IBPS RRB office assistant main admit card 2019 out on ibps.in, check steps

IBPS Main 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the office assistant main 2019 on its official website on ibps.in. The recruitment body has issued the online main exam call letter for CRP RRB VIII Office Assistant (Multipurpose) post.

The Office Assistant Main Examination will be conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. There would be no interview round for these posts. On Wednesday, Clerk Prelims 2019 Results were declared for students who appeared for the IBPS RRB CRP VIII Office Assistant prelims exam.

Students who managed to clear the IBPS RRB prelim exam for Office Assistant post will appear for the IBPS main examination. IBPS main 2019 can be downloaded from the official website using the registration number or enrollment number, password and date of birth. The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main exam will be of 2-hour duration.

Steps to download IBPS RRB Main Exam Admit Card

Visit the official website of IBPS on ibps.in

Click on ‘Online main exam call letter for CRP RRB VIII Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’

Enter valid credentials

Download and take the printout of IBPS RRB office assistant mains admit card

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is responsible for the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.