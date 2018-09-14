IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims 2018 result out; steps to check yours

The Selection (IBPS) on Friday released the result for Office Assistant Preliminary examination which was held in August.



Candidates can access their result from its official website-- ibps.in.

The institute will also inform the shortlisted candidates about the online main examination, expected to be held on September 30, 2018.

The candidates will be provisionally allotted on the basis of marks obtained in the main examination and the vacancies reported by the Regional Rural Banks (RRB), keeping in view the merit cum preference, the government guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc. The validity for CRP for RRBs-VII will automatically expire at the close of business on the day which is one year after the date of Provisional Allotment or until a fresh provisional allotment is made, whichever is earlier, with or without giving any notice.

HERE ARE THE STEPS TO CHECK THE RESULT

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website: www.ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the result notification link on the home page or go directly from here

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number on the next page

Step 4: View your result status

About IBPS

The Selection (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs).



Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organizations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.