IBPS RRBs 2018 recruitment notification out: Click here to know details

Are you waiting for online examination of the next Common Recruitment Process 2018 for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs)? Your wait is now over as the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), which conducts the recruitment process annually, has released a notification on its website www.ibps.in for the recruitment of Group "A"-Officers (Scale-I, II and III) and Group "B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The exam will be conducted between August and October, respectively.

The eligible candidates who aspire to join any of the RRBs are required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs-VII) online. For the post of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose), the examination will be two-tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, preliminary and mains.

The candidates who apply for the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) will be provisionally allotted on the basis of marks obtained in the main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs. For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify in preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main examination and shortlisted candidates from the mains examination will subsequently be called for a common interview.

Candidates who apply for Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III will appear for a single online examination and shortlisted candidates in the single examination will subsequently be called for a common interview.

Depending on the vacancies as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs keeping in view the merit cum preference, the government guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc. The validity for CRP for RRBs-VII will automatically expire at the close of business on the day which is one year after the date of Provisional Allotment or until a fresh provisional allotment is made, whichever is earlier, with or without giving any notice.

IBPS will make arrangements for conducting online preliminary examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of online preliminary examination. It will also inform the shortlisted candidates about the online main examination. There will be a single level examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III and the results will be declared and informed to the shortlisted candidates.

The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2018.

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose), the final allotment will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the online main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

Prospective candidates will have to apply to IBPS after carefully reading the advertisement regarding the process of examinations, interview (wherever applicable) and provisional allotment, eligibility criteria, online registration processes, payment of prescribed application fee / intimation charges, pattern of examination, issuance of call letters etc. and ensure that they fulfil the stipulated criteria and follow the prescribed processes.

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer.

However ,a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or ScaleIII.

Candidates have to apply separately and pay fees of Rs 100 for SC/ST and Rs 600 for others (online) separately for each post applied for till July 2.

Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in for details and updates.



IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER



The conduct of pre-exam training for Officer Scale-I July 30 to August 4, 2018, while the training for Office Assistant is between August 6 to August 11, 2018.





The online examination of Preliminary Officer Scale-I will be held on August 11, 12 and 18 (if required) and Office Assistant on August 19, 25 and September 1.



The result of online exam of Preliminary Officer Scale-I and Office Assistant will be released in September 2018.



The result for– main/ single (For Officers Scale I, II and III) will be released in October and interview to be conducted in November.



To know more about the IBPS examination syllabus, click HERE