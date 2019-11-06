IBPS SO 2020 notification: Apply online today; know important instructions

IBPS SO 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS SO 2020 notification regarding Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the selection of personnel in specialist officer cadre posts. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can do so on the official website (ibps.in) from today i.e., November 6, 2019. Do note that the online application process will close on November 26, 2019. The recruitment examination will be conducted for the posts of IT Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Steps to apply for IBPS SO online:

Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the notification for online application

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit the application.

Step 4: Download the application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

IBPS SO: Important dates

Online application process closure: November 26, 2019

Payment of application fee: November 6-26, 2019

IBPS SO admit card for online Prelims: December 2019

IBPS SO Prelims: December 28, 29

IBPS SO Prelims result: January 2020

IBPS SO admit card for Mains: January 25, 2020

IBPS SO result: February 2020

IBPS SO admit card for interview: February 2020

Conduct of interview: February 2020

Provisional allotment: April 2020

IBPS SO eligibility

1. The age of the candidates must be at least 20 years and not more than 30 years

2. Candidates should have the required educational qualifications for the respective posts.

IBPS SO 2020 selection process:

The aspirants will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations.

IBPS SO 2020 preliminary exam pattern:

In the two-hour long paper, 50 questions each will be asked in three sections – English language (25 marks), reasoning (50 marks) and general awareness (50 marks) with special reference to banking industry. The examination will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

Organisations participating in the recruitment drive

Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra