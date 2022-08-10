Indian Air Force releases AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022; here's how to download

-
-
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday released the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). Candidates who have applied for the test can now download their admit cards from the official website — afcat.cdac.in.
The AFCAT examination will be conducted from August 26 to 28, 2022 in an online mode. The test will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift, which will begin at 7:30 am, and the afternoon shift will be held from 12:30 pm.
Here's a step by side guide to download AFCAT admit cards:
The examination will be held to fill 271 different air force posts, out of which 246 are for males and 25 is reserved for female candidates. The last date to apply for the recruitment was June 30.
