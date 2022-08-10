JUST IN
Over 979,000 vacant posts in central govt depts as of Mar '21: Minister
Indian Air Force releases AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022; here's how to download

Candidates who have applied for the test can now download their admit cards from the official website - afcat.cdac.in.

Representative image

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday released the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). Candidates who have applied for the test can now download their admit cards from the official website — afcat.cdac.in.

The AFCAT examination will be conducted from August 26 to 28, 2022 in an online mode. The test will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift, which will begin at 7:30 am, and the afternoon shift will be held from 12:30 pm.

Here's a step by side guide to download AFCAT admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AFCAT 2022 at afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the drop-down arrow button beside the ‘Candidate Login’ menu.

Step 3: Select ‘AFCAT 01/2022 – CYCLE’.

Step 4: Enter email ID, password, displayed text and then click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 5: Scroll down the page and click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed. Download and take a printout.


The examination will be held to fill 271 different air force posts, out of which 246 are for males and 25 is reserved for female candidates. The last date to apply for the recruitment was June 30.

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 23:45 IST

