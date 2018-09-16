IOCL Recruitment 2018 out: Last few days left! Apply before 21st Sept

released a recruitment notification on 1st Sept, 2018, to fill 345 vacancies for both technical and non-technical posts such as engineer officers, marketing officers etc.

How to apply?

All you have to do is apply at com or click here for direct link

Here are the important dates you need to remember:

Starting date to apply online: 1st Sept, 2018

Last date to fill application: 21st Sept, 2018

Issue of admit card: To be updated soon

examination date: 14th Oct, 2018

Following are the steps to apply for the post:

Step 1: Go to official page iocl.com

Step 2: On the given page, check carefully for the notifications given.

Step 3: If you are eligible for the post, click on the 'Apply online' tab

Step 4: Enter all necessary details in the form

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit your details

Step 7: Keep a print out of your application file for further use

Or, you can click here for direct link to the page

The IOCL is planning to recruit 150 candidates for technical trade apprentices, 100 non-trade apprentices, and 95 posts for technician apprentices

Qualifications:

1) Applicants should have passed class 10 examination and should have completed 2 years full-time ITI in electrician/mechanist/electronic/mechanic trade for the post of technical trade apprentice.

2) Applicants should have completed graduation with a minimum of 50% marks in any discipline for the post of non-technical trade apprentice.

3) Candidates should have completed engineering diploma in civil/ electrical/ mechanical/ electrical for the post of technician apprentice.

The age limit for are:

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age: 24 years

To know more details, click on IOCL's official page.