IOCL Recruitment 2018 out: Last few days left! Apply before 21st Sept

Indian Oil Corporation Limited released a recruitment notification on 1st Sept, 2018, to fill 345 vacancies for both technical and non-technical posts such as engineer officers, marketing officers etc.
How to apply?
All you have to do is apply at iocl.com or click here for direct link
Here are the important dates you need to remember:
Starting date to apply online: 1st Sept, 2018
Last date to fill application: 21st Sept, 2018
Issue of admit card: To be updated soon
IOCL examination date: 14th Oct, 2018
Following are the steps to apply for the post:
Step 1: Go to IOCL official page iocl.com
Step 2: On the given page, check carefully for the notifications given.
Step 3: If you are eligible for the post, click on the 'Apply online' tab
Step 4: Enter all necessary details in the form
Step 5: Pay the application fee
Step 6: Submit your details
Step 7: Keep a print out of your application file for further use
Or, you can click here for direct link to the page
The IOCL is planning to recruit 150 candidates for technical trade apprentices, 100 non-trade apprentices, and 95 posts for technician apprentices
Qualifications:
1) Applicants should have passed class 10 examination and should have completed 2 years full-time ITI in electrician/mechanist/electronic/mechanic trade for the post of technical trade apprentice.
2) Applicants should have completed graduation with a minimum of 50% marks in any discipline for the post of non-technical trade apprentice.
3) Candidates should have completed engineering diploma in civil/ electrical/ mechanical/ electrical for the post of technician apprentice.
The age limit for IOCL jobs are:
Minimum age: 18 years
Maximum age: 24 years
To know more details, click on IOCL's official page.