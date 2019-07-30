ITBP declares result of Head Constable (Education stress Counsellor) 2019

result 2019: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has declared the result of Head Constable for the recruitment of at least 73 posts. Selected candidates need to go through the document verification process and medical examination.

had announced the recruitment of 73 posts of Head Constable (Education & Stress Counsellor) for male & female candidates.



How to check result 2019

Visit the website of ITBP at itbpolice.nic.in

Click on ' Branches ' tab in the menu bar on the homepage, and then click on ' recruitment ' tab from the drop down section

' tab in the menu bar on the homepage, and then click on ' ' tab from the drop down section You will be redirected to a new page, then click on ' Results ' section

' section ITBP result 2019 will appear in the PDF format

Vacancy details:

Head Constable (Education & Stress Counsellor) (Male): 62 Posts

Head Constable (Education & Stress Counsellor) (Female): 11 Posts

Selection process for ITBP Head Constable (Education stress Counsellor)

PHASE – I

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Checking Of Documents (Documentation)

PHASE – II

Written Test

Merit List



PHASE – III

Detailed Medical Examination

PHASE – IV

Review Medical Examination (RME)

It is important to note that before the physical efficiency test (PET) and physical standard test (PST), the candidates will undergo the verification of identity including biometric capture.

About ITBP

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the country. It was founded in October 1962, under the CRPF Act, in the wake of the Sino-Indian War of 1962. The ITBP was intended for deployment along India's border with Tibet.