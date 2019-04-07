Job ad, gender pitch: 23 leading companies seek to hire women on sabbatical

The jury is still out on whether corporate India’s efforts to ensure better gender diversity at workplaces is merely tokenism but if 23 leading companies give a chorus call to women on sabbatical to apply for executive roles, it is certainly an eye-catching development.

A recent newspaper advertisement issued on behalf of these companies by Stanton Chase, an executive search and consulting firm, has kindled hopes that these companies are keen to ease the reintegration process. With almost 1,000 relevant resumes received in response to the advertisement published less than a month ago, ...