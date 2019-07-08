KEAM 2019 Second Seat Allotment list to be released today; know more here

The Second Seat Allotment list 2019 for Kerala Pharmacy/ Engineering/Forestry and Architecture is set to be released on Monday.

The second phase of counseling 2019 for engineering/ Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses and the first phase of counseling for MBBS, BDS, Agriculture, veterinary, Forestry, Fisheries courses started on June 29, 2019.

Candidates in the 2019 counseling second phase will have to pay the remaining fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerela. Candidates can also pay it through the online payment mode between 8th July to 12th July, 2019.



A direct link will also be provided to the first and second phase of seat allotment list. The authorities had released KEAM 2019 phase 1 seat allotment result on June 20

To know more about KEAM Allotments & last ranks, go to the official website of the Office of the CEE - http://www.cee-kerala.org

On the top left side of the pasge, click on KEAM option

According to the list you wish to check, click on the tab

For example- To check KEAM 2019 allotment and last ranks list, click on the 2019 option under KEAM. The lists will be made available to you in the given page

Stay updated with lastest KEAM details from the official website of the KEAM CEE