MIB Recruitment 2019: Vacancy for 35 young professionals, check mib.gov.in

MIB Recruitment 2019: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has invited applications from eligible and prospective young Indian nationals for several contractual posts across its departments on mib.gov.in. The ministry seeks to hire 35 young professionals on contract basis initially for one year to work in media units of MIB at a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs 50,000 in New Delhi.

The posts are subject to extension up to three years based on satisfactory annual performance review. The last date to apply for MIB 2019 is September 14, 2019. The candidates shall be selected on short-term contract basis. The upper age limit for applicants is of 32 years. After joining, the ministry will organise three-day induction training program.



MIB Job Recruitment Notification 2019

Place of posting: New Delhi



Educational Qualifications



Desirable: Master's Degree/Diploma in relevant subject

Essential: Master's degree in journalism/mass communication/visual communication/information arts/MBA/Animation & Designing/literature and creative writing.

How to apply for MIB Recruitment 2019



The offline application form is available along with the notification on the official website of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). The eligible and interested candidates should fill the MIB application form and forward the same within the prescribed time period given in the advertisement to “Under Secretary (Admn.), M/o Information and Broadcasting, Room No. 544, A-wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.”

The application form can also be sent through email at soadmn4-moib@nic.in.

About MIB

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is a ministerial level agency of the government of India responsible for the formulation and administration of rules, regulations and laws in the areas of information, broadcasting, the press and the cinema.