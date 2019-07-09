Nainital Bank recruitment 2019: Apply online now for 230 jobs; know details

The Bank Limited has announced recruitment for 100 clerk and 130 Specialist and Probationary Officer (PO) positions. The application process is underway and eligible candidates can apply until July 14. The recruitment exam will be conducted online. Candidates must note that those who qualify the online examination will have to submit a bond of Rs 1 lakh for a period of two months.

All you need to know about Bank recruitment

Number of vacancies: 100 clerk, 130 Specialist and Probationary Officer (PO) positions

For the post of clerk: Eligibility criteria for job at Bank

Age: 21-27 years as on May 31, 2019



Qualification: The candidate must have passed graduation/post-graduation with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognised University

For the post of Specialist and Probationary Officer: Eligibility criteria for job at Nainital Bank

Age: 21-28 years as on May 31, 2019 (except for the post of Specialist Officer in Grade II, in which case the applicant must be in the age group of 25-35 years). In case of Specialist Officers and Probationary Officers, the required academic criteria are different for different Scales/Grades and the applicant should check the detailed notification for academic eligibility.

Important- Candidates will be required to execute an Indemnity Bond for the prescribed amount with surety for serving the Bank for a specified period. Candidates will have to give a bond of Rs one lakh for a period of two years.

recruitment: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit Limited website www.nainitalbank.co.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Recruitment/ Results'

Step 3: Then select the option 'Apply Online'

Step 4: To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id.



A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Fill up the application online.

Step 6: Validate your details. Save the application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.

Step 7: Upload Photo & Signature

Step 8: Candidates can preview their application form before clicking on 'FINAL SUBMIT'

Step 9: Click on 'Payment' tab. Candidates can pay through debit cards, credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards/ mobile wallets.



Step 10: On successful completion of the transaction, an e-Receipt will be generated. Download it for future reference.

recruitment: Documents required

Photograph (4.5 Cm x 3.5 cm)

Signature (with black ink)

Left thumb impression (on white paper with black or blue ink)

A hand written declaration (on white paper with black ink)

The text of the hand written declaration should be "I, (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required."

The above-mentioned hand written declaration has to be in the candidate's hand writing and in English only.