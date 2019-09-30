NHM MP recruitment 2019: Apply online for 590 vacancies, check details here

National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has announced a total of 590 vacancies available for recruitment. Interested candidates should apply at the earliest as the last date of application is October 5, 2019.

The vacancies announced by NHM MP include the posts of STLS or Senior Treatment Lab Supervisor, LT or Lab Technician, STS or Senior Treatment Supervisor, Dental Surgeon, Feeding Demonstrator, etc. Candidates interested in making a career in the stated fields can apply. To apply, candidates need to use the official online portal of NHM MP.

Eligibility criteria for the various post openinga are as follows:

The candidate must be a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Minimum age should be 21 years.

Maximum age should be 40 years.

The candidate should have a valid registration with Madhya Pradesh Paramedical Council

They must have a Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology.

Steps to apply for NHM MP recruitment 2019

Visit the official website here which is www.mponline.gov.in

Candidate must visit the National Health Mission section to find the relevant link

Under the same section click on the link which reads 'Apply for the post of Paramedical Centre'.

Fill up the required details for NHM MP recruitment 2019 carefully. You will have to upload your signature and a passport sixed photograph while filling up the form

Candidates must note, the application for NHM MP recruitment 2019 is completely free.

Take a print out of the same and keep it safe for future uses.

More details such as date of examination for NHM MP recruitment 2019 and admit card will be updates on the official website.