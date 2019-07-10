NIT Karnataka recruitment: Apply for 137 non-teaching jobs; know details

-
The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karnataka has invited applications to fill up 137 non-teaching posts. Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official site of NIT nitk.ac.in. The last date to apply for the job is July 17, 2019.
How to Apply for NIT Karnataka non-teaching post jobs
Candidates can apply online directly from the official website (recruit.nitk.ac.in)
Step 1: Create an account on recruit.nitk.ac.in. This will allow you to access the job application form.
Step 2: Once you have logged in, click on 'apply posts'
Step 3: From the drop-down menu, choose the post you want to apply for.
Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload image.
Step 5: View and edit (if required) application
Step 6: Submit application
Step 7: Make payment
NIT-K recruitment: Job details
Technical Assistant / Junior Engineer / Library and Information Assistant / SAS Assistant: 32 posts in total
Superintendent: 9 Posts
Senior Technician: 17 Posts
Technician: 32 Posts
Senior Assistant: 10 Posts
Junior Assistant: 19 Posts
Office Attendant /Lab Attendant: 18 Posts
Are you eligible to apply? Here's the criteria
For the post of superintendent: First Class Bachelor's Degree or its equivalent, and knowledge of computer applications.
For the post of senior technician: Senior secondary (10+2) with Science with at least 60% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.
For the post of junior assistant: Candidate should have passed senior secondary (10+2) and have a minimum typing speed of 35 words per minute.
NIT-K recruitment: Important dates
July 17 is the last date for apply for the posts.
July 19 is the last date for submission of hard copy of online application form.