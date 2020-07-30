ONGC recruitment 2020: Apply for 4,182 apprentice job; all you need to know

recruitment 2020: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has invited applications for 4,182 apprentice posts. The online application process for the apprentice posts began from July 29, 2020, and the last date to apply for Jobs 2020 is Monday (August 17, 2020). The recruitment for Trade & Technician Apprentice vacancies will be for 21 work centers across the nation. Candidates who want to apply for the post can check eligibility, selection process and vacancy details here:

ONGC Vacancy Details

Northern Sector: 228 posts

Mumbai Sector: 764 posts

Western Sector: 1,579 posts

Eastern Sector: 716 posts

Southern Sector: 674 posts

Central Sector: 221 posts

ONCG recruitment 2020: Eligibility

ONGC age eligibility: Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years

ONGC Education Qualification

General and OBC candidates among ONGC applicant must have obtained a minimum of 45 per cent marks in aggregate and SC/ST/PwBD candidates 40 per cent marks in aggregate. Reservation for SC/ST/OBC & PwBD (in identified trades) will be applicable in accordance with the government’s prescribed percentage for ONGC recruitment 2020.

STIPEND

— The apprentices are eligible for monthly stipend as per Apprentices Act, 1961, Apprenticeship Rules 1992 as amended from to time during their engagement period.



— The trainee is not eligible for any TA-DA/Boarding or Lodging expenses incurred during the period of training. ONGC will not provide any financial assistance towards transportation.

Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained and Merit drawn. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may render for non-consideration.

How to apply for ONGC recruitment 2020

1. Visit our ONGC website - ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in and apply online

(Paper based applications will NOT be accepted.)

2. There are two steps for Registration process. Part-I & Part-II.

a. In Part-I registration, candidate has to fill his/her basic details like name, category etc. and has to create his own password.

b. After successful Part-I registration, system generated registration number is sent in the registered email id/SMS. With this registration number, candidate has again to login into the system with the password generated by him.

c. Candidates are advised to remember registration number and password for future reference/use.

3. In Part-II registration, candidate has to upload his/her scanned photograph and signature and furnish educational qualification, experience details etc. and submit the same. This is the final submission process and after that candidate cannot change the details furnished.

4. Candidates are therefore advised to furnish the details in the portal carefully and check the same before final submission.

Documents to be attached along with ONGC application form 2020

Copy of Aadhaar Card

Copy of PAN Card

10th pass/Matriculation certificate/Birth Certificate for verification

Semester-wise/year-wise mark sheets and graduation degree/ITI pass certificate in respective discipline

Conversion certificate/formula issued by university/college

SC/ST/OBC/Disability certificates by reserved category candidates in the prescribed format

About ONGC

ONGC is an Indian multinational oil and gas company. Its registered office is now at New Delhi, India. It is a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) of the government of India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.