OTET 2019: Application forms available from today on bseodisha.nic.in

OTET 2019: Application forms for Odisha Eligibility Test (OTET 2019) will be released today. The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be releasing the application forms around 10:00 AM. Interested candidates can fill the application forms by July 26, 2019. Candidates interested in appearing for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have to fill the application forms for both the papers separately.

The OTET 2019 Application forms will be released in the online mode and the candidates interested in appearing for the examination can visit the official website bseodisha.nic.in.

How to fill OTET 2019 application forms

Step 1: Register on the official website bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Use the login credentials to fill application form for OTET 2019 entrance examination.

Step 3: Fill all the details mentioned in the application form

Step 4: Recheck the details filled

Step 5: Click on 'submit'

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

The candidates who qualify the OTET 2019 entrance will be awarded with eligibility certificates that will allow them to apply for the post of in Class 1 to VIII and IX to XII in government school across the state of Odisha.