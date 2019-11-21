OTET Result 2019 to be out on bseodisha.nic.in today: All you need to know

OTET Result 2019: Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) result 2019 is likely to be declared today by Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. The OTET result 2019 will soon be available for download on its official website - bseodisha.nic.in

OTET Result 2019: Steps to download result

Step 1: Visit the official webite - bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Examinations' tab

Step 3: Select 'OTET Exam'

Step 4: Click on the 'OTET 2019 Result' link

Step 5: Fill in your log in credentials

Step 6: OTET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference

OTET Result 2019: Passing criteria

The passing criteria for OTET examination is 60%

The candidates who qualify the OTET 2019 entrance will be awarded with eligibility certificates that will allow them to apply for the post of teachers in Class 1 to VIII and IX to XII in government school across the state of Odisha.

BSE Odisha has already released the OTET 2019 answer keys and accepted objections. The result is now expected to be released on the official website bseodisha.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination are advised to keep a check on the official website - bseodisha.nic.in as well as on the old website bseodisha.ac.in for updates regarding the results. Qualifying OTET is mandatory as per the Right to Education Act for getting a teaching job.