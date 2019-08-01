PBSSD Recruitment 2019: Apply for 269 posts by August 2 on pbssd.gov.in

PBSSD Recruitment 2019: If you are looking for a government job in West Bengal, note the date August 2, 2019. It is the last date to submit the PBSSD recruitment application form 2019. The Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) issued a recruitment notification on its official website pbssd.gov.in inviting applications for 269 posts of Sub-Divisional Project Manager, District Project Manager, Project Assistant-cum-DEOs and block-level staff.

The last date for submission of the application form is August 2, 2019 (till 5 pm). The candidates should apply in the prescribed format before the last date of submission of the PBSSD recruitment application form 2019. The selection for PBSSD 2019 will be done on the basis of a written examination, practical examination and interview. All PBSSD posts are purely contractual for a duration of one year only.



Direct link for PBSSD Recruitment notification 2019

The PBSSD written examination 2019 (MCQ type) will be of 50 marks, practical test will be of 30 marks, and personal interview of 20 marks. The applicants should go through the official PBSSD notification 2019 before applying for these 269 PBSSD posts to make sure to have all the mandatory experience and educational qualification. They should follow the instructions given in the official notification to apply for PBSSD posts. The application of those candidates who fail to meet the minimum eligibility criteria will be rejected.

PBSSD Recruitment 2019 age limit: The applicant should not be more than 44 years and less than 23 years of age.

How to apply for PBSSD Recruitment 2019

Visit the official website of PBSSD at pbssd.gov.in

Click on ‘ Recruitment ’ tab on the top

’ tab on the top The PBSSD Recruitment notification 2019 will appear in the PDF format

Number of PBSSD 2019 (Total: 269)

Block Level Staff: 210

Project Assistant-cum-DEOs: 42

Sub-Divisional Project Manager: 10

District Project Manager: 7

PBSSD 2019 salary/pay scale (per month)

Block Level Staff: Rs 12,000

Project Assistant-cum-DEOs: Rs 11,000

Sub-Divisional Project Manager: Rs 20,000

District Project Manager: Rs 25,000

About PBSSD



The Department of Technical Education, Training & Skill Development; Government of West Bengal launched the ‘Utkarsh Bangla’, a flagship scheme on February 16, 2016, under the aegis of the PBSSD (Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development) for short-term skill trainings across the West Bengal.