PSPCL releases recruitment notice for 3,500 Assistant Lineman posts

PSPCL 2019: The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has issued a notice for more than 3,500 vacant Assistant Lineman posts in Punjab on its official website pspcl.in. The online application form was released on July 25, 2019. The last date to apply for the PSPCL 2019 is August 25, 2019.

The category-wise break-up of the number of reserved posts is available on PSPCL’s official website. The candidates are advised to read detailed instructions carefully.

Candidates who have completed ITI apprenticeship in wireman or electrician trade are eligible to apply for PSPCL apprenticeship posts. The age of the applicants should be between 18 and 37 years for the general category. The pay scale for the post of Assistant Lineman has been fixed at Rs 6,400-20,200 with a Rs 3,400 grade pay.

Eligibility criteria for PSPCL Assistant Lineman posts

PSPCL, a power-generating and distributing organisation of the Punjab government, is looking for the recruitment of Assistant Lineman from the candidates who have completed apprenticeship in the trade of Lineman and have experience in electrical/wireman trade from any registered factory, firm, institute and class contractor of electrical/wireman.



Preference will be given to those candidates who have done apprenticeship in PSPCL or PSTCL or erstwhile PSEB. If above candidates are not available, the other candidates having apprenticeship in the trade of Lineman from BBMB or any other state etc. will be considered.

About PSPCL

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is the electricity generating and distributing company of the Punjab government. PSPCL was incorporated as a company in 2010 and was given the responsibility of operating and maintenance of the state's own generating projects and distribution system.