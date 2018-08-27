RRB ALP 2018 admit card for August 31 released, here's how to download

-
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit card for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician exam on its official website indianrailways.gov.in
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit card for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician exam which is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2018.
Candidates can download their admit cards starting today onwards until September 3, 2018.
The admit card can be downloaded from the Indian Railways' official website-- indianrailways.gov.in or click here
Steps to download the admit card for ALP and Technician examination are as follows:
Step 1: Go to Indian Railways official website
Step 2: Click on the Download RRB ALP admit card 2018 link
Step 3: In the given box, enter your registration number and other required details to access your account
Step 4: Click on download admt card
Step 5: Carry a prinout of the e-admit card on the day of the exam.
Reminder: Carry your admit card without fail
No candidate will be entertained without the admit card inside the examination hall.