RRB ALP 2018 admit card for August 31 released, here's how to download

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit card for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician exam in its official website indianrailways.gov.in

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Candidates can download their admit cards starting today onwards until September 3, 2018.

The admit card can be downloaded from the Indian Railways' official website-- indianrailways.gov.in or click here

Steps to download the admit card for ALP and Technician examination are as follows:

Step 1: Go to Indian Railways official website

Step 2: Click on the Download RRB ALP admit card 2018 link

Step 3: In the given box, enter your registration number and other required details to access your account

Step 4: Click on download admt card

Step 5: Carry a prinout of the e-admit card on the day of the exam.

Reminder: Carry your admit card without fail

No candidate will be entertained without the admit card inside the examination hall.


RRB ALP second phase examination will begin from August 29, 2018 till September 4, 2018.

It is on the basis of marks obtained in the first stage CBT that will allow candidates to sit for the second phase CBT.
First Published: Mon, August 27 2018. 15:39 IST

