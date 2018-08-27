RRB ALP 2018 admit card for August 31 released, here's how to download

The has released the admit card for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician exam on its official website indianrailways.gov.in

The has released the admit card for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician exam which is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2018.

Candidates can download their admit cards starting today onwards until September 3, 2018.

The admit card can be downloaded from the Indian Railways' official website-- indianrailways.gov.in or click here

Steps to download the admit card for ALP and Technician examination are as follows:

Step 1: Go to official website

Step 2: Click on the Download admit card 2018 link

Step 3: In the given box, enter your registration number and other required details to access your account

Step 4: Click on download admt card

Step 5: Carry a prinout of the e-admit card on the day of the exam.

Reminder: Carry your admit card without fail



No candidate will be entertained without the admit card inside the examination hall.