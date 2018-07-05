RRB recruitment 2018: More than 2500 jobs up for grabs. Here's how to apply

2018: The Central Railways has issued a notification for the 2,573 apprentice posts on the official website rrccr.com. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before July 25, 2018, till 5:00 pm. The online recruitment has already begun on the official website starting June 26, 2018.

Educational Qualification and Experience

The candidate must have passed class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from a recognised Board.

The candidate must possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training. For more details, Click here

Here are the details of 2573 apprentice post:

Vacancy details

Bhusawal Cluster: 421 posts

421 posts Mumbai Cluster: 1799 posts

1799 posts Nagpur Cluster: 107 posts

107 posts Solapur Cluster: 93 posts

93 posts Pune Cluster: 152 posts

Central Railway Vacancy Details:

Fitter: 1129 Posts

1129 Posts Welder (Gas & Electric): 174 Posts

174 Posts Carpenter: 167 Posts

167 Posts Painter (General): 77 Posts

77 Posts Tailor (General): 18 Posts

18 Posts Electrician: 526 Posts

526 Posts Machinist: 159 Posts

159 Posts Programming & Systems Administration Assistant: 12 Posts

12 Posts Mechanic Diesel: 126 Posts

126 Posts Laboratory Assistant (CP): 8 Posts

8 Posts Sheet Metal Worker: 27 Posts

27 Posts Instrument Mechanic: 5 Posts

5 Posts Turner: 25 Posts

25 Posts Winder (Armature): 37 Posts

37 Posts Tool & Die Maker (Press Tools Jigs & Fixtures): 68 Posts

68 Posts Programming & Systems Administration Assistant & Information Technology & Electronic System Maintenance: 2 Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of the merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI. For more details, click here Log on to the official website at rrccr.com Find the link to download and view notification under the link that says, "Online application for engagement (training) of Act Apprentices in Central Railway (2018-19)". You can also find the Central Railways 2018 notificationAfter reading the notification, click on the 'Online Application' linkFill the application form with the required detailsSubmit the formPay the application feesCentral RailwayApprentice post in Central Railway (2018-19)www.rrccr.com26/06/2018 at 11:00 hrs25/07/2018 at 17:00 hrsApprentice