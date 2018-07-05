RRB recruitment 2018: More than 2500 jobs up for grabs. Here's how to apply

-
RRB recruitment 2018: The Central Railways has issued a notification for the 2,573 apprentice posts on the official website rrccr.com. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before July 25, 2018, till 5:00 pm. The online recruitment has already begun on the official website starting June 26, 2018.
Educational Qualification and Experience
- The candidate must have passed class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from a recognised Board.
- The candidate must possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training. For more details, Click here
Selection will be done on the basis of the merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI. For more details, click here
How to apply for the Central Railway jobs
Step 1. Log on to the official website at rrccr.com
Step 2. Find the link to download and view notification under the link that says, "Online application for engagement (training) of Act Apprentices in Central Railway (2018-19)". You can also find the Central Railways RRB recruitment 2018 notification here
Step 3. After reading the notification, click on the 'Online Application' link
Step 4. Fill the application form with the required details
Step 5. Submit the form
Step 6. Pay the application fees
Here are the details of 2573 apprentice post:
Name of the division: Central Railway
Name of the post: Apprentice post in Central Railway (2018-19)
Official website: www.rrccr.com
Application begins on: 26/06/2018 at 11:00 hrs
Application ends on: 25/07/2018 at 17:00 hrs
Vacancy details
Name of the post: Apprentice
- Bhusawal Cluster: 421 posts
- Mumbai Cluster: 1799 posts
- Nagpur Cluster: 107 posts
- Solapur Cluster: 93 posts
- Pune Cluster: 152 posts
Central Railway Vacancy Details:
Apprentice Trainee
- Fitter: 1129 Posts
- Welder (Gas & Electric): 174 Posts
- Carpenter: 167 Posts
- Painter (General): 77 Posts
- Tailor (General): 18 Posts
- Electrician: 526 Posts
- Machinist: 159 Posts
- Programming & Systems Administration Assistant: 12 Posts
- Mechanic Diesel: 126 Posts
- Laboratory Assistant (CP): 8 Posts
- Sheet Metal Worker: 27 Posts
- Instrument Mechanic: 5 Posts
- Turner: 25 Posts
- Winder (Armature): 37 Posts
- Tool & Die Maker (Press Tools Jigs & Fixtures): 68 Posts
- Programming & Systems Administration Assistant & Information Technology & Electronic System Maintenance: 2 Posts