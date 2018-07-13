RRB recruitment 2018: Group C, D application status released; know details

The Board (RRB) on Friday released its application details for those candidates who applied for the Group C ALP and technicians posts. Candidates can now check their application status at www.indianrailways.gov.in or click here for more details.

The released the notification on March 2018 (CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018) to fill a total of 26,502 posts available, out of which 17,673 was for assistant loco pilot and 8,829 posts for technicians under Group C category.



While 62,907 seats were made open under for which test will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The link which was released on Thursday and will remain active till July 20, 2018.

Candidates are therefore requested to check their application status on or before the date mentioned above.

Steps to check application status for Group C, D examination date:



Step 1: Visit the official website www. or click here

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the board you have applied for

Step 3: Enter necessary details required to log in such as Registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Enter the captcha code

Step 5: Click on login

Selected candidates are expected to sit for the examination which will begin from September 2018.



The examinations will be held in 15 different languages including Tamil, Odiya, Bengali, Punjab, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and more.



The entire process of this examination is expected to end by December this year.

As per reports, 1.5 crore people have applied for the one lakh job

