RRBs Group D admit card, exam details out at http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

has released exam details for the candidates who have registered for the (RRB) examination for Group D.

As of now, the Railway boards have released details of the exam that is scheduled for October 26 in three shifts.

According to the official notification, the next slot of Group D exam, starting October 29, will be live on the official website on October 18.

Candidates can download the admit card from Indian Railways' official website -- indianrailways.gov.in.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD:

1) To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the RRB website and then the portals of their respective zone

2) Click on the admit card link on the recruitment page

3) Enter your credentials

4) Click on submit

5) Download admit card

6) Take a print out of the admit card

No examination shall be conducted between October 17 to 21 because of Durga Puja and Dussehera.



The Railway Group D exam is to be held in three shifts.

Candidates who have been assigned shift 1 should report at the examination centre by 7:45 am and the gates will be closed by 8:15 am.

Candidates for the 2nd shift should report for the test by 10:45 am and the gate will be closed by 11:45 am

And, for the third shift, which will start from 4:00 pm, the candidates are required to report at RRB CBT centre by 2:15 pm and the gates will be closed by 3:15 pm.