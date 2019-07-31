SAIL recruitment 2019: Apply by today at sail.co.in; check eligibility, fee

-
SAIL Recruitment 2019: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is going to conduct the SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2019 process for total of 205 posts for SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant. The SAIL Recruitment 2019 is for management trainee, operator and other posts.
Interested candidates should apply for the above posts at SAIL on its official website - sail.co.in by July 31, 2019. Candidates are advised to frequently visit the homepage of Steel Authority of India as the SAIL application process 2019 will end today.
The Steel Authority of India had released an official notification inviting applications for executive and non-executive posts. The SAIL Recruitment 2019 application form was released on July 20, 2019.
SAIL Recruitment 2019 application fee
General/ OBC/EWS applicants: Rs 500
Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee, Boiler Operator) and Fire Operator posts: Rs 250
Attendant-cum-technician and fireman-cum-fire engine driver: Rs 150
Post-wise break-up of total number of SAIL vacancies (205):
Executives: 26
Fire Operator Trainee: 25
Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver: 81
Boiler Operator: 7
Operator-cum-Technician: 47
Attendant-Cum-Technician: 19
SAIL Recruitment 2019: AGE LIMIT
Management Trainee: 18 to 28 years
Junior Manager Safety: 18 to 30 years
Deputy Manager (Boiler and Turbine): 18 to 37 years
Junior Manager (Quality Testing Ultrasonic): 18 to 30 years
Fire Operator: 18 to 28 years
Operator-Cum-Technician: 18 to 28 years
Attendant-cum-Technician: 18 to 28 years
Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver: 18 to 28 years
The age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC candidates is allowed according to the government norms.
How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2019
- Visit the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in
- Click on ‘Careers’ section on the menu navigation bar
- A new page will appear, click on ‘view all’ option under ‘Jobs’ category
- Fill the required information and preview your SAIL Recruitment 2019 application form before submitting
About About SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant
Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), the first integrated steel plant in the public sector in India, was set up with German collaboration with an installed capacity of 1 million tonne.