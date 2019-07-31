SAIL recruitment 2019: Apply by today at sail.co.in; check eligibility, fee

Recruitment 2019: The Limited (SAIL) is going to conduct the Recruitment 2019 process for total of 205 posts for Steel Plant. The SAIL Recruitment 2019 is for management trainee, operator and other posts.

Interested candidates should apply for the above posts at SAIL on its official website - sail.co.in by July 31, 2019. Candidates are advised to frequently visit the homepage of as the SAIL application process 2019 will end today.

The had released an official notification inviting applications for executive and non-executive posts. The SAIL Recruitment 2019 application form was released on July 20, 2019.

SAIL Recruitment 2019 application fee

General/ OBC/EWS applicants: Rs 500

Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee, Boiler Operator) and Fire Operator posts: Rs 250

Attendant-cum-technician and fireman-cum-fire engine driver: Rs 150

Post-wise break-up of total number of SAIL vacancies (205):



Executives: 26

Fire Operator Trainee: 25

Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver: 81

Boiler Operator: 7

Operator-cum-Technician: 47

Attendant-Cum-Technician: 19

SAIL Recruitment 2019: AGE LIMIT

Management Trainee: 18 to 28 years

Junior Manager Safety: 18 to 30 years

Deputy Manager (Boiler and Turbine): 18 to 37 years

Junior Manager (Quality Testing Ultrasonic): 18 to 30 years

Fire Operator: 18 to 28 years

Operator-Cum-Technician: 18 to 28 years

Attendant-cum-Technician: 18 to 28 years

Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver: 18 to 28 years

The age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC candidates is allowed according to the government norms.

How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2019

Visit the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in

Click on ‘ Careers ’ section on the menu navigation bar

’ section on the menu navigation bar A new page will appear, click on ‘ view all ’ option under ‘ Jobs ’ category

’ option under ‘ ’ category Fill the required information and preview your SAIL Recruitment 2019 application form before submitting

About SAIL Steel Plant

Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), the first integrated steel plant in the public sector in India, was set up with German collaboration with an installed capacity of 1 million tonne.