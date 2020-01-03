SBI Clerk 2020 Notification: Apply online for 8,000 posts from today

Looking for a job in the banking sector? State Bank of India (SBI) has notified a total of 8,000 vacancies. The registration process for the posts begins today and candidates can apply latest by January 26. SBI would select candidates on the basis of preliminary exam and main exam.

Here's all you need to know about SBI clerk recruitment

Vacancy details:

SBI has notified a total of 8,000 Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) posts.

SBI clerk recruitment 2020: How to apply

Aspirants must note that SBI will only accept online application for the posts

Step 1: Scan photograph and signature

Step 2: Visit SBI's website bank sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers

Step 3: Open the Online Application Form, available under the 'Current Openings’.

Step 4: Fill in the required details

Step 5: Pay the fee using debit card/credit card/net banking

Step 6: On successful completion of the transaction, e-receipt and application form with fee details will be generated. Take a print out of it for the record.

Note: If the online transaction is not successfully completed, please register again and make payment online.

SBI Clerk 2020 notification: Eligibility

— The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate," according to SBI.

— Applicants must be between 20 years and 28 years as on January 1, 2020.

SBI Clerk 2020 notification: Exam Pattern

SBI would select candidates on the basis of preliminary exam and main exam.

Preliminary Exam Pattern

The preliminary exam would have questions from English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The exam would carry a total of 100 marks and candidates would be allowed 1-hour duration to attempt the exam. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual test or for aggregate score.

Main Exam Pattern

The main exam would have questions from general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability and computer aptitude. The exam would have 190 questions and candidates would be allowed 2 hours 40 minutes to attempt the exam.

SBI Clerk 2020 notification: Important dates

On-line registration of application: January 3-26, 2020

Online fee payment: January 3-26, 2020

Last date for printing application: February 10, 2020