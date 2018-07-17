SBI PO Prelims 2018 results out, mains exam on August 4; know details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result of the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination on July 16, 2018.



The preliminary examination, which was conducted for 100 marks with a duration of 60 minutes, is now out for candidates.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations on July 1, July 7 and July 8, 2018, can now check the result on its official website www.sbi.co.in.



Those shortlisted from the prelims will be eligible for the main examination, which will be held on August 4, 2018.





Here's how to check the preliminary examination result 2018:

Step 1: Login to the official website of State Bank of India(SBI) www.sbi.co.in.



Step 2: Click on the career tab provided on the page.

Step 3: In the drop-down menu, select results.

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YY format.

Step 5: Your results can now be downloaded





The SBI PO post examination is conducted in three stages:

Preliminary examination Mains examination Interview/Group discussion

SBI PO mains 2018 examination pattern

The SBI PO mains examination will be conducted via online mode with objective type and descriptive tests, comprising 200 and 50 marks, respectively.



While the objective test will be conducted for a period of 3 hours, the descriptive one will be summed up in 30 minutes.

SBI PO mains' objective test exam pattern:

Reasoning and Computer aptitude: 45 questions (60 minutes)

Data analysis and Interpretation: 35 questions (45 minutes)

General/ Economy/ Banking knowledge: 40 questions (35 minutes)

English language: 35 questions (40 minutes)

Vacancy details for SBI PO posts

General 1010

OBC 540

SC 300

ST 150

Important dates to remember:

Pre Exam result: July 15, 2018

Main Admit card download: July 20, 2018

Main exam date: August 4, 2018

Main exam result: August 20, 2018

Interview: September 1, 2018

Interview date: September 24 to October 12, 2018

Final result: November 1, 2018

For more details, visit the State Bank of India official website (www.sbi.co.in)