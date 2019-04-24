Bank jobs 2019: SBI to hire 9,000 junior associates; you can apply by May 3

India's largest government bank (SBI) in a public notice said it is set to recruit around 9,000 Junior Associates and that those interested can apply for the same online by May 3, 2019.

The notification states that SBI is looking forward to fill 8,904 vacancies for the appointment as Junior Associate in its customer support and sales segment in clerical cadre, adding candidates can apply for vacancies in one state only and can appear for the test only once.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest vacancies with 1197 seats following Maharashtra with 780 and Rajasthan with 600, respectively.

The candidate needs to be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university and should be between 20 to 28 years of age.

If not SBI, various other banks have also released notifications to fill up various posts on contractual appointment.

IDBI Bank has a total of 120 vacancies for Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager and General Manager posts, and 40 vacancies for Chartered Accountants. The last date to apply is April 30, 2019.

Other banks such as Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India and Allahabad Bank are also recruiting in next couple of months.

According to Indian Express, SBI's annual report for the year 2017-18 stated that only 3,211 employees had joined the bank whereas, overall staff strength had declined by 15,672 during the year as 18,973 left due to retirement and other reasons.