SSC CGL 2022 exam's registration process to end on Oct 8; check details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 's registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2022 will conclude on October 8. All interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
Though the application process ends on October 8, the editing window will remain open on October 12 and 13, 2022. The SSC CGL Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2022.
For all category candidates, except women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM, the application fee is Rs 100. The last date to submit the online application fee is October 9, 2022.
The CGL 2022 exam will be conducted to fill various Group' B' and Group 'C' posts.
The SSC has clarified that there will be no extension on the last registration date.
Meanwhile, the Hindi versus regional languages controversy is again in Karnataka over conducting the SSC exams in English and Hindi only.
Janata Dal-S leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged that the BJP is trying to suppress regional languages.
"SSC is conducting exams for 20,000 vacancies in English and Hindi only. Selected candidates can be posted in any state. No scope for conducting the exams in any regional languages, including Kannada. Can there be more evidence of Hindi imposition and language discrimination than this," he tweeted.
DMK leader Kanimozhi also raised the issue in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
