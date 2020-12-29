SSC CGL notification 2021: Apply from today; know exam date & other details

CGL notification 2020: CGL 2020 application process started today. Candidates can submit CGL 2020 applications till January 31, 2021. The last date to make 2020 online fee payment is February 2, 2021. As per the official notification by SSC CGL, the deadline for applying for 2020 is January 31. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website - ssc.nic.in. The deadline for generation of offline challan is February 4, 2021 and payment through challan is February 6, 2021.

Steps to apply for 2020

Step 1: Visit SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, select 'CGL Registration'

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Pay the fee and submit your application

Step 5: Once the registration process is done, download and save your application form for future reference.

SSC CGL Registration 2020: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for SSC CGL 2020 Exam must fill the forms in five age groups (18 to 27 years, 20 to 27 years, 20 to 30 years, 30 to 32 years and up to 32 years; age limit as of 1 January 2020). The candidates will fill up vacancies in various governmental departments and organisations for Group B and Group C officers.

SSC CGL Registration fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as registration fee, through BHIM UPI, net banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay credit or debit card or in cash at SBI branches by generating SBI challan.

Women candidates and applicants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) category do not have to pay the fee.

SSC CGL 2020 exam dates

Tier-1 exam of SSC 2020 will be conducted from May 29, 2021 to June 7, 2021. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries or departments.

SSC CGL exam paper

The SSC CGL 2020 selection process consists of four stages – Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 and Tier-4. Tier-1 and Tier-2 are computer based examinations and will carry objective type questions. Those who qualify Tier-1 are required to appear for Tier-2. Those who get through the second stage will have to sit for Tier-3 exam. Finally, a computer proficiency test or data entry skill test (wherever applicable) will be conducted.

About SSC

Established on November 4, 1975, the SSC works under the Indian government. The organisation is responsible for recruiting staff for several posts in various ministries and departments of the government of India and in subordinate offices.

The posts for which SSC conducts recruitment include Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Office, inspector, sub- inspector, income tax inspector, auditor, tax assistant, upper division clerk, etc.