SSC CGL notification 2021: Apply from today; know exam date & other details

-
ALSO READ
SSC CGL result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in: Steps to check Tier 3 result
SSC CHSL 2020 vacancies' list released on ssc.nic.in, apply before Dec 15
Maharashtra SSC result 2020 to be declared soon: All you need to know
Maharashtra SSC result 2020: 93.32% pass; marks out on mahresult.nic.in
At 508 kmph, reptilian SSC Tuatara hypercar is the world's fastest car
-
SSC CGL notification 2020: SSC CGL 2020 application process started today. Candidates can submit SSC CGL 2020 applications till January 31, 2021. The last date to make SSC CGL 2020 online fee payment is February 2, 2021. As per the official notification by SSC CGL, the deadline for applying for SSC CGL 2020 is January 31. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website - ssc.nic.in. The deadline for generation of offline challan is February 4, 2021 and payment through challan is February 6, 2021.
Steps to apply for SSC CGL 2020
Step 1: Visit SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the home page, select 'CGL Registration'
Step 3: Fill in the required details
Step 4: Pay the fee and submit your application
Step 5: Once the registration process is done, download and save your application form for future reference.
SSC CGL Registration 2020: Eligibility criteria
Candidates applying for SSC CGL 2020 Exam must fill the forms in five age groups (18 to 27 years, 20 to 27 years, 20 to 30 years, 30 to 32 years and up to 32 years; age limit as of 1 January 2020). The candidates will fill up vacancies in various governmental departments and organisations for Group B and Group C officers.
SSC CGL Registration fee
Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as registration fee, through BHIM UPI, net banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay credit or debit card or in cash at SBI branches by generating SBI challan.
Women candidates and applicants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) category do not have to pay the fee.
SSC CGL 2020 exam dates
Tier-1 exam of SSC 2020 will be conducted from May 29, 2021 to June 7, 2021. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries or departments.
SSC CGL exam paper
The SSC CGL 2020 selection process consists of four stages – Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 and Tier-4. Tier-1 and Tier-2 are computer based examinations and will carry objective type questions. Those who qualify Tier-1 are required to appear for Tier-2. Those who get through the second stage will have to sit for Tier-3 exam. Finally, a computer proficiency test or data entry skill test (wherever applicable) will be conducted.
About SSC
Established on November 4, 1975, the SSC works under the Indian government. The organisation is responsible for recruiting staff for several posts in various ministries and departments of the government of India and in subordinate offices.
The posts for which SSC conducts recruitment include Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Office, inspector, sub- inspector, income tax inspector, auditor, tax assistant, upper division clerk, etc.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor