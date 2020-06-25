SSC CGL result 2020 to be out soon: Know how to download result & what next

result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the Tier I result for 2019 today, according to media reports. Tier I result will be released on the Commission's official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates who qualify the SSC CGL 2019 exam will be eligible to appear for the second level of the exam or the SSC CGL tier 2 exam which will be held from October 14 to October 17.

Over 2.5 million candidates have appeared for the SSC CGL 2019 tier 1 exam. The tier I exam was held between March 3 and March 9, 2020.

SSC CGL Result 2020: How to check



Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on SSC CGL Final Result 2020 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Your SSC CGL result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

SSC had advertised 8,582 vacancies which would be filled through the CGL recruitment process for 2019 in march this year. The largest number of vacancies, 2,159, are available with Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC). The second highest number of vacancies, 1,456, are available with Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

About SSC



The SSC is a central government body, which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministries and departments. Several millions of students appear in SSC examination each year and enter government services in Group C and D Categories of jobs once they qualify.

About SSC CGL



The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.