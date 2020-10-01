SSC CGL result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in: Steps to check Tier 3 result

CGL result 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Tier III result for CGL 2020 on the Commission's official website - nic.in. “The candidates who score minimum qualifying marks, as fixed by the Commission, in Tier-III Examination will be eligible to appear in Skill Tests and Document Verification. Based on the aggregate performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in Document Verification and Skill Tests i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST),” reads the official notice.

A total of 50,293 candidates were announced eligible for appearing in the Tier-III (descriptive paper) of the examination, of which 41,803 candidates appeared in the exam.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on SSC CGL Final Result 2020 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Your SSC CGL result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

About SSC



The SSC is a central government body, which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministries and departments. Several millions of students appear in SSC examination each year and enter government services in Group C and D Categories of jobs once they qualify.

About SSC CGL



The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.