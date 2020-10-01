SSC CGL result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in: Steps to check Tier 3 result

-
SSC CGL Result 2020: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on SSC CGL Final Result 2020 link available on the home page.
Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login credentials.
Step 4: Your SSC CGL result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the result and download the page.
About SSC
The SSC is a central government body, which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministries and departments. Several millions of students appear in SSC examination each year and enter government services in Group C and D Categories of jobs once they qualify.
About SSC CGL
The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.
