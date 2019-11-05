SSC MTS Result 2019 likely to be declared today: Steps to download result

SSC MTS 2019 Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare SSC MTS result of the first stage exam on its official website ssc.nic.in today. According to SSC, 2 million candidates took the SSC MTS exam, which was held from August 2 to August 22. The SSC MTS 2019 result was initially scheduled to be released on October 25, however, it was delayed. With the delay in the first stage exam result, SSC has also rescheduled the second exam. Candidates who will qualify MTS Paper 1 will be eligible to appear for the second stage exam, which is scheduled to be held on November 24. The Commission would release category-wise, state/ union territory-wise cut off score list.

How to download SSC MTS Result 2019

1. Visit the SSC's official website - ssc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on "SSC MTS Result 2019" link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. SSC MTS Result 2019 will appear on the screen

5. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

SSC MTS recruitment is being done to employ Multi Tasking Staff in various Ministries / Departments / Offices of the Government of India, in different States / Union Territories.