SSC MTS Tier 2 admit card released region-wise: Get direct download link

MTS 2019 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the MTS Tier 2 admit card on its official website. Last week, the commission had released MTS result for Paper 1 and the answer key.

How to download SSC MTS Tier 2 admit card 2019 for 'central region'

1. Visit the SSC's website - ssc-cr.org

2. Clink on the link that reads "STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF EXAMINATION 2019 (PAPER-II)"

3. If you have opted for a centre in UP and Bihar, click on 'proceed'

4. Enter your login credentials

5. SSC MTS Tier 2 admit card will appear on the screen

6. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference



How to download SSC MTS Tier 2 admit card 2019 for 'other region'

Candidates who have opted for other regions can download SSC MTS Paper 2 admit card 2019 from the links provided below:

Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand: sscnr.net.in

Maharashtra, Gujrat, Goa: sscwr.net

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh: sscmpr.org

West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar island, Sikkim: sscer.org

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram: sscner.org.in

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu: sscsr.gov.in

Karnataka, Kerla: ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Haryana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh: sscnwr.org

SSC MTS recruitment is being done to employ Multi Tasking Staff in various Ministries / Departments / Offices of the Government of India, in different States / Union Territories. The SSC MTS Paper 2 exam will be held on November 24, 2019.

After releasing the SSC MTS result 2019, SSC said in a notification: "Representations received from the candidates regarding Tentative Answer Keys were carefully examined and Answer Keys were suitably modified, wherever required, and finalised thereafter. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation of performance of candidates in the Examination."

According to SSC, 2 million candidates took the SSC MTS exam, which was held from August 2 to August 22. The SSC MTS 2019 result was initially scheduled to be released on October 25, but it was delayed. With the delay in the first-stage exam result, SSC also rescheduled the second exam. Qualified candidates will now be eligible to appear for the second stage exam, which is scheduled to be held on November 24. The Commission would release category-wise, state/ union territory-wise cut off score list.