TNUSRB answer key released for police constable exam on tnusrbonline.org

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on Wednesday released the preliminary answer fey for Police constable recruitment examination 2020 on its official website at tnusrbonline.org. Aspirants who appeared for the TNUSRB Police constable recruitment examination can visit the official portal of the board to download the answer keys.
Objections, if any, can be raised against the answer key till December 23 along with 'proofs supporting their claims to ‘Inspector General of Police/Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner office campus, Pantheon Road, Egmore, Chennai’, according to the official notification.
TNUSRB had released the recruitment notification for police constables, jail warden and, fireman posts on September 17 for 10,908 positions and the application process was held from September 26 to October 26 this year.
Steps to download TNUSRB Police constable answer key 2020
Visit the official website- tnusrbonline.org
Click on the link 'TNUSRB Police Constable Answer Key' on the homepage
TNUSRB Police constable answer key 2020 will appear in a pdf format
Download and take a print out for further reference
About TNUSRB
The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) was constituted by the Government of Tamil Nadu in November 1991 for the recruitment of personnel for the Uniformed Services like Police, Prison and Fire and Rescue Services. The Board is entrusted with the responsibility of recruiting personnel to the Police Department, Fire and Rescue Services Department and Prison Department.
