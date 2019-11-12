UPPRPB result: Cut-off for 3,295 constable posts released after 6 years

UPPRPB result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Tuesday declared the cut-off for the remaining posts under the constable recruitment held in 2013. UPPRPB result for a total of 3,295 vacancies was declared in 2015 and now the UPPRB has declared the cut-off for the remaining posts on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Of the total, 1,895 posts are for constable in civil police, 615 for constable in PAC and 785 posts are for fireman in the fire department.

UPPRPB cut-off

General: 313.616

OBC: 307.233

SC: 283.4033

ST: 247.2333

How to check UPPRPB result

— Visit the UPPRPB official website - uppbpb.gov.in

— Click on the relevant result under the 2013 Reserve Police exam result.

— A list of candidates who have been selected will appear.

— Download for future reference

Candidates can check their result at the official website. The selected candidates will have to appear for document verification and medical tests.

The final results were declared on July 16, 2015. A notification had said then that a writ petition was filed in relation to horizontal reservation and the court on September 5, 2017 ordered a re-verification of documents of 13,473 candidates along with medical examination.

These 13,479 candidates include 4,655 non-reserved general, 5,977 other backward candidates, 2,605 scheduled caste and 242 scheduled tribe candidates.

The Board had then scheduled document verification and medical examination in eight centres across the state on April 23, 2018. The UPPBPB verification was scheduled at centres in Allahabad, Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Meerut and Varanasi.