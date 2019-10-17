JUST IN
UPPSC Junior Engineer 2019 Result declared: Check steps, links to download

Candidates who appeared for the UPPSC Combined Junior Engineer Exam can check their roll number on UPPSC's official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

exam results
Photo: Shutterstock

UPPSC: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission announced the result for the Combined Junior Engineer Exam 2013 on October 16, 2019. Around 13,745 candidates appeared for the UPPSC exam conducted on May 22 and 23, 2016.

Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check their roll number on UPPSC's official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC had conducted the written examination for Combined Junior Engineer Examination 2013 General Recruitment on December 24, 2013, and for Combined Junior Engineer Examination 2013 Special/Backlog Recruitment for PWD candidates on May 23, 2016.

From a toatl of 2674 vacancies, 2642 seats are to be filled via general recruitment. The remaining 32 vacancies will be filled via special/backlog recruitment for PWD candidates.

A step-by-step guide to download UPPSC junior engineer exam result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in or click here for direct link

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, click on the 'Information bulletin' tab and click on the link that reads 'List of candidates selected in combined junior engineer examination 2013'

Step 3: A PDF file will open containing a list of roll numbers on the screen. Selected candidates will have their roll number displayed.

Candidates can also click here for direct link to the PDF file

The Commission will announce further details on the website. Stay tuned for more information on uppsc.up.nic.in
First Published: Thu, October 17 2019. 11:51 IST

