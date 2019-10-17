UPPSC PCS Prelims Recruitment 2019 open for 364 posts: Know how to apply

-
UPPSC: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online application for UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2019. The posts are available in State/ Upper Subordinate Services & Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services. Go to UPPSC official website uppsc.up.nic.in to apply or click here.
The preliminary examination will consist of two compulsory papers. It shall be 200 marks each and of two hours durations. The timing of paper I will be from 9.30 to 11.30 am and paper II from 2.30 to 4.30 pm
Interested candidates can keep make note of the important dates and other details here:
Online application begins: October 16, 2019
Last date of submitting application and fee payment: November 11, 2019
Admit card: To be notified soon
Exam date: To be notified soon
Application fee for UPPSC recruitment 2019
General/OBC - Rs 125/-
SC/ST - Rs 65/-
Note: Fee payment can be done via debit card, credit card or through challan at the State Bank of India
Age limit
Minimum: 21 years
Maximun: 40 years
Age Relaxation is applicable as per rules.
Pay Scale
Assistant Conservator- Rs.15,600 to 39,100/-
Range Forest officer- Rs.9,300 to 34,800/-
Get full information on UPPSC PCS Prelims Recruitment 2019 on uppsc.up.nic.in