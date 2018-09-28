UPSC engineering service exam 2018 notification out: Here's how to apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday issued a notification on recruitments to fill vacancies for engineering positions in various departments of central government.

In the notification, announced the dates of examination and the procedure to register for the posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, www.upsc.gov.in. The last date for the submission is October 22, 2018, till 6 p.m.

The notification states the number of vacancies is approximately 581 in four categories:

Category I-Civil Engineering.

Category II-Mechanical Engineering.

Category III-Electrical Engineering.

Category IV-Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

HOW TO APPLY

To apply for the Engineering Services Preliminary Stage I examination, there are II-part registrations. In Part I registration, the candidate will have to fill basic information and in Part-II Registration, candidates need to fill up payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), selection of examination centre, upload scanned photograph and signature and agreeing to the declaration.

Visit the official website www.upsc.gov.in and click on "Apply Online"

Now click on "Online Application for Various Examinations" or click here

Click on the Part I. After reading the information carefully, proceed to fill up the details.

Once done, start filling up Part II.

On successful completion of your complete application, an auto-generated email will be sent on your registered email id.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination.