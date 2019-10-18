UPSC IES/ISS 2019 application form out on upsc.gov.in; apply before 31 Oct

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for the post of (IES) and Indian Statistical Service Exam (ISS) 2019 on October 17, 2019 on its official website upsc.gov.in.

The IES/ISS Detailed Application Form (DAF) will remain active till October 31, 2019.

IES/ISS recruitment 2019 (Advt No: 06/2019): Important dates

Online form activated on : March 20, 2019

Online form and fee payment last date: April 16, 2019

Admit card issued on: June 8, 2019

Examination: June 28, 2019

Result declared: October 17, 2019

DAF starts: October 17, 2019

DAF filling last date: October 31, 2019

Here are the details required for IES/ISS 2019

Interested candidates need to give a mandatory application fee of Rs 200, while candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD (persons with disability) and female candidates are exempt from paying.

Mode of payment: Candidates can make payment in both offline and online modes.

Debit card, credit card and other net banking services can be used to make online payment

Candidates have to use SBI challan for offline payment

Documents required to fill IES/ISS application form 2019

Scanned photography and signature in .jpg format.

Aadhaar card or other valid ID proof

Class 10 and 12 marksheet

Caste Certificate (If applicable)

Disability Certificate (If applicable)

Age limit: Minimum 21 years

Maximum 30 years

Note: Age relaxation will be there as per the notification

Vacancy details/ Eligibility for IES/ISS 2019

The has 32 open posts which require candidates to have a bachelors degree, post-graduation degree in Economics, Business economics, Econometric from any recognised university in India.

The Indian Statistical Service is open for 33 posts which require candidates to have bachelor degree with Statistics, Mathematics, Applied statistics or master degree in Statistics.

Here is how to fill the IES/ISS application form 2019

Go to the official website of ups.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'What's New' tab that will lead you to 'DAF: Indian Statistical Service/ Examination 2019'

Click here for a direct link to the page

From the 'Instruction for filling DAF' option, candidates can start filling the application form

Note: Candidates are required to fill both Part I and Part II for IES/ISS registration 2019

Part I registration for filling the form

Part II registration for payment, centre selection, document upload, and more

For detailed information, login to the UPSC official website