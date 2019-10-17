UPSSSC Assistant Accountant, Auditor Exam result 2019 declared: Know more

UPSSSC: The Subordinate Service Commission, which conducted the written for 2874 posts of Assistant Accountant & Auditor Recruitment Examination, 2016, has declared the result on UPSSSC's official website (click here for direct link).

The written was held on September 11, 2016.

Candidates who appeared for the can download the final result from the link mentioned above. The 2874 posts were open for departments under Internal Auditor, UP Porject Corporation Limited, State Council of Vocational train, Local Fund Audit, Treasuries Director.

Here's a timeline for the Assistant Accountant & Auditor Recruitment Examination, 2016:

Application online: July 16, 2016



Admit card released: September 3, 2016



Exam date: September 11, 2016



Results declared: October 29, 2016



Interview: August 10, 2018



Results declared: August 18, 2018



Revised Interview schedule: November 22, 2018



Interview letter: December 7, 2018



Final Result: October 16, 2019



Download full PDF for Assistant Accountant & Auditor Recruitment Examination, 2016



