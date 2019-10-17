UPSSSC Assistant Accountant, Auditor Exam result 2019 declared: Know more

JUST IN
Indian Air Force Group X,Y Phase I result out; Phase II admit card released
Candidates who appeared for the UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Recruitment Exam can download the final result from upsssc.gov.in

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

UPSSSC: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Commission, which conducted the written examination for 2874 posts of UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Recruitment Examination, 2016, has declared the result on UPSSSC's official website (click here for direct link).

The written examination was held on September 11, 2016.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the final result from the link mentioned above. The 2874 posts were open for departments under Internal Auditor, UP Porject Corporation Limited, State Council of Vocational train, Local Fund Audit, Treasuries Director.

Here's a timeline for the UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Recruitment Examination, 2016:

Application online: July 16, 2016

Admit card released: September 3, 2016

Exam date: September 11, 2016

Results declared: October 29, 2016

Interview: August 10, 2018

Results declared: August 18, 2018

Revised Interview schedule: November 22, 2018

Interview letter: December 7, 2018

Final Result: October 16, 2019

Download full PDF for UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Recruitment Examination, 2016

Candidates with doubts and queries can log on to upsssc.gov.in to know more
First Published: Thu, October 17 2019. 09:11 IST

