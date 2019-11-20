UPTET 2019 registration ends today: Steps to apply online @updeled.gov.in

UPTET 2019: Today is the last for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 registration. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to fill up the UPTET application form by November 20, i.e., today through the official website, updeled.gov.in. The UPTET will be conducted in Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Urdu. The reserved category candidates belonging to the SC/ST will get an age relaxation of 5 years, 3 years for the other backward class (OBC) category candidates.

Steps to apply for UPTET 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website - updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on UPTET 2019

Step 3: Register for UPTET 2019

Step 4: Verify registration

Step 5: Fill up the required details like - educational qualification, name, address, etc

Step 6: Upload passport-sized photo and signature

Step 7: Pay registration fee to complete the registration

Step 8: Take a print out of the UPTET application for future reference

UPTET 2019: Important dates

Last day for UPTET 2019 registration: November 20

Last day to pay fee: November 21

Last day to download application form: November 22

UPTET Admit Card 2019 release date: December 12

UPTET exam 2019: December 22

UPTET Answer key 2019: December 26

Last date to raise objection to UPTET Answer Key: December 30

UPTET Result 2019: January 21, 2020

Know about UPTET exam fee

The applicants from the general and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 600 as application fees while the SC/ST category candidates will have to shell out Rs 400. The payment should be made through credit card, debit card, net banking.



About UPTET

UPTET 2019 qualified candidates who will be appointed as Assistant Teachers can teach up to Class 5. The salary of UPTET 2018 qualified candidates who apply for Assistant Teacher exam and qualify will be on the basis of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. The total gross salary will be Rs 38,864 for rural areas and Rs 41,064 for urban parts.