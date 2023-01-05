JUST IN
You are here: Home » Jobs Â» News

Focus on job-creating textile sector: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Business Standard

US moves to ban non-compete agreements in labour contracts: Reports

The proposal seeks comment on a potential rule, which is months away, if not longer, from taking effect

Topics
US | Labour laws

Reuters 

united states, US, US banks, us economy, inflation, market
Photo: Bloomberg

The US Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring workers to sign non-compete provisions as well as some training repayment agreements, which companies use to keep workers from leaving for better jobs, the agency said on Thursday. The proposal seeks comment on a potential rule, which is months away, if not longer, from taking effect.
.

Non-compete agreements “block workers from freely switching jobs, depriving them of higher wages and better working conditions, and depriving businesses of a talent pool that they need to build and expand,” said FTC member in a statement. The proposed rule is the latest sign from the Biden administration of its support for labor, including backing a measure to make it harder for an employer to classify a person as an “independent contractor,” which generally means fewer benefits and legal protections. The estimate is that if the rule goes into effect, wages to US workers would rise by $300 billion per year and an estimated 30 million Americans would have better career opportunities. The rule would also require companies with existing non-compete agreements with workers to scrap them and to inform current and past employees that they have been canceled. It would also stop companies from requiring workers to reimburse companies for certain kinds of training if they leave before a certain period of time.
.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 22:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY