VSSC recruitment 2019: How to apply for 158 technician apprentice posts

VSSC recruitment 2019: Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram, has invited applications from diploma holders for recruitment as Technician Apprentice. Interested candidates should visit VSSC for an interview, which will be conducted by the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT), Chennai, and the Supervisory Development Centre, Government of Kerala. The interview will be held on August 17 from 9.30 am to 5 pm. Candidates should report at Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, Ernakulam district, Kerala. Prior to the interview, candidates should register their names at mhrdnats.gov.in or sdcentre.org.

Here are some important details

— Candidates must have 'first class diploma (3-year duration)' with no less than 60% marks.

— Selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 3,542.

— The duration of training will be one year.

— The selection list will be prepared based on academic scores at the diploma level giving due to weight to the reservation categories.

Important Date:

Walk-in interview: August 17, 2019 from 09:30 am to 05:00 pm

Technician Apprentices: 158 Posts

Automobile - 8

Chemical - 25

Civil - 8

Computer Science - 15

Electrical - 10

Electronics - 40

Instrument - 6

Mechanical - 46

Age limit for apprentices posts: 30 Years

How to Apply for the Space Centre Jobs 2019

Eligible candidates may register their names at www.mhrdnats.gov.in or Suervisory Development Centre, Kalamassary through their sdcentre.org prior to the walk-in interview.

About VSSC

The Space Centre (VSSC) is a major space research centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), focusing on rocket and space vehicles for India's satellite programme. It is located in Thiruvananthapuram. It has been named in the memory of Vikram Sarabhai, an award-winning physicist, industrialist and innovator.