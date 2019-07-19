A retrospective explores identity as expressed by the Madras Art Movement

When freedom was still a new circumstance for India, a group of artists in the southern swathes of the country busied themselves with the identity question: what did it mean to be Indian and how to explore that in one’s work? Ashrafi Bhagat, Art historian Among them was S G Vasudev from Karnataka who felt the need to create visual art that was at once indigenous and modern.

In his home state, men of letters, including his friend Girish Karnad, were writing in their own language, Kannada. For two years, Vasudev eschewed everything of Western provenance and ...