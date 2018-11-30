Adidas Solar Boost review: A fully balanced training and running pair

Adidas Solar Boost absorbs and pushes back. No wonder the high knees warm-up seemed easier with them on. The black pair I tested comes with a thick white outsole.

The blue and orange solar propulsion rails, which support the mid foot and keep it from over-extending, also make the pair look attractive. The other options are black and grey with the same white outsole and no dash of bright colours for those who like to deflect attention. At the gym, the pair is like a springboard. When lifting heavy weights standing up, the bounce gives the extra push while the thick outsole and a ...