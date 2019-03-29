Asics Gel-Nimbus 21 review: A well-cushioned and responsive shoe

Asics has built its reputation over a long distance. The Japanese brand has been a pioneer in sports science ever since it launched its first marathon shoe under Onitsuka in 1953.

But not just distance, Asics is appreciated across world for consistently delivering reliable running pairs at all price points, such as the Roadhawk FF (Rs 5,599), the Gel-Cumulus 20 (Rs 8,999), the Gel-Nimbus 21 (Rs 13,999) — that I put to test — and the Gel-Kayano 25 (Rs 14,999). All of them ride on the success of Asics’ FlyteFoam midsole (the FF in Roadhawk), with the more expensive pairs ...