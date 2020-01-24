Ayushmann Khurrana, a rare film personality who stands up for scriptwriters

He flew into Kolkata late the night before. And he has a packed day ahead of him: interviews in the morning and an intense script-judging session in the evening. But he is set to meet it with his affable smile.

Ayushmann Khurrana is comfortable in his own skin, and he takes the pain to relax others around him too. As a young aspiring actor from Chandigarh, Khurrana was an outsider to Bollywood. That he has made it this far and with such success — he’s had six back-to-back hits in the last two years and has just won a National Award for Best Actor (for the thriller ...