Ferrari enters luxury fashion, unveils ready-to-wear collection

V12 production cars were suspended over the factory floor Sunday night as the 74-year-old luxury carmaker launched a new era as a lifestyles brand, with a runway show unveiling its first ready-to-wear collection for a generation that might not be aware of its racing pedigree and coveted performance street cars.

Models walked along the halted production line in a symbolic gesture that underlined the creative interplay between Ferrari’s long lineage of sleek, curved automotive bodies and the fashion line by creative director Rocco Iannone, strong on structured outwear contrasting with fluid, bright printed silks in red, Scuderia yellow and electric blue.

The seasonless collection will be trickled out in six drops this year, with 80 per cent meant to be genderless and available in a range of sizes from XXXS to XXXL.

“The young generations have the power to express the energy and the power of a brand,” Iannone said of the target audience. The 35-year-old designer was previously creative director at Pal Zileri.