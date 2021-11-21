For Indian celebrities, a beauty line is no new obsession. Here's proof

-
This week, singer and actor, Harry Styles, made a buzz with his gender-neutral beauty line — Pleasing. Often known for his gender-fluid wardrobe, Styles took to Instagram and Twitter to post a picture of himself with a caption that reads “Find your Pleasing.”
Styles is the latest celebrity launching a beauty line. With an industry valued at over $500 billion in 2021, more people are starting to see it as a money-making opportunity – especially celebrities.
Global celebs like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and even tennis star Naomi Osaka have successfully launched their ventures and enjoy the title of being beauty moguls.
Indians A-listers are not way behind in taking the plunge. Here's a list of Indian celebrities and their beauty brands.
1. Kay Beauty
Celeb: Katrina Kaif
Launch: October, 2019
Partnership: Nykaa
2. Anomaly Haircare
Celeb: Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Launch: January, 2021
Partnership: Maesa
3. Masaba by Nykaa
Celeb: Masaba Gupta
Launch: July, 2019
Partnership: Nykaa
4. Manish Malhotra Beauty
Celeb: Manish Malhotra
Launch: December, 2018
Partnership: MyGlamm
5. Arias
Celeb: Lara Dutta
Launch: April, 2019
Partnership: Scentials
6. StarStruck
Celeb: Sunny Leone
Launch: March, 2018
Partnership: Daniel Weber
