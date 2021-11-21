For Indian celebrities, a beauty line is no new obsession. Here's proof

JUST IN
Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Harry Styles, Pleasing

This week, singer and actor, Harry Styles, made a buzz with his gender-neutral beauty line — Pleasing. Often known for his gender-fluid wardrobe, Styles took to Instagram and Twitter to post a picture of himself with a caption that reads “Find your Pleasing.”

Styles is the latest celebrity launching a beauty line. With an industry valued at over $500 billion in 2021, more people are starting to see it as a money-making opportunity – especially celebrities.

Global celebs like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and even tennis star Naomi Osaka have successfully launched their ventures and enjoy the title of being beauty moguls.

Indians A-listers are not way behind in taking the plunge. Here's a list of Indian celebrities and their beauty brands.

1. Kay Beauty

Celeb: Katrina Kaif

Launch: October, 2019

Partnership: Nykaa


2. Anomaly Haircare

Celeb: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Launch: January, 2021

Partnership: Maesa

3. Masaba by Nykaa

Celeb: Masaba Gupta

Launch: July, 2019

Partnership: Nykaa

4. Manish Malhotra Beauty

Celeb: Manish Malhotra

Launch: December, 2018

Partnership: MyGlamm

5. Arias

Celeb: Lara Dutta

Launch: April, 2019

Partnership: Scentials

6. StarStruck

Celeb: Sunny Leone

Launch: March, 2018

Partnership: Daniel Weber

First Published: Sun, November 21 2021. 12:59 IST

